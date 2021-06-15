Neyland Town Council has announced that work has started this week to create a community gardens area for the residents of Neyland, after successfully being granted funding by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The town council said that work began with the removal of the hedge that separated the play area and the Belle Vue field.

The hedge's removal has made 'one large amenity area for the residents of Neyland,' where the community gardens will one day soon be seen.

Hale Construction carried out the work as part of its 'community benefit' work connected to the new housing development in Charles Street, Neyland.

Neyland Town Council has also said that 'spoil from the hedge will be used to infill the gardens for the new development in Charles Street.'

Furthermore, the area at the bottom of the play area will be used for 15 community gardens, which will be complete with sheds and fencing.

Funding for the Community Gardens was obtained from Pembrokeshire County Council's 'enhancing Pembrokeshire' grant, which aims to reduce the effects of second home ownership in Pembrokeshire.

The grant project has mainly been led by councillors Gareth Lawlor and Jonny Sutton from Neyland Town Council.

Neyland Town Council said: "There has been a lot of interest in having a community garden from the residents of Neyland and once all the legal issues are complete, work will commence in earnest.

"Neyland Town Council is grateful to the clerk and councillors Lawlor and Sutton for their sterling work and the funders and Hale Construction. We are determined to provide these community gardens and I have absolutely no doubt they will be in great demand."