Pembrokeshire's Span arts charity has said it is 'delighted' that it has been successful in obtaining a grant from the second round of the Arts Council of Wales recovery fund.

The funds will help the charity continue its work and enable it to host a programme up to the end of September 2021.

As restrictions start to ease the organisation will use the funds to pilot three live events along with a series of online events and workshops.

"Span is grateful to be offered support from the Arts Council of Wales Cultural Recovery Fund 2," said director Kathryn Lambert.

"This crisis funding is a lifeline for Span Arts and will help us to continue to operate until the end of September, crucially, it will help to support some of our fixed business costs, key personnel and help pay for artist fees and costs associated with Covid-related reopening in order to help us to stay afloat during a period of acute financial pressure due to Covid-19.

"We thank the Welsh Government and the Arts Council of Wales very much for this support."

Span has worked throughout the pandemic to provide their community with an inclusive and artistic programme helping combat loneliness and isolation enabling participants to continue to be creative, entertained and connected. Nevertheless Span, along with many other arts organisations, is battling to survive.

"Span is very grateful for the support from their volunteers and audiences during these difficult times," said Kathryn. "Stay tuned for further events via the website www.span-arts.org.uk."