An online event is being held on Friday that will detail the history and heritage of Pembroke Dock.
The event has been set up by the group Ports Past and Present, which plans to boost tourism in some of Wales' port communities.
A spokesman for the group said: "We're a project exploring the heritage of ports around the Irish Sea. We're holding an online event this Friday, Pembroke Dock Port Fest.
"It's all about Pembroke Dock heritage. We've got some brilliant speakers lined up, including local historians, artists and those working in heritage in Pembroke Dock."
The group said a richer encounter with area's heritage might mean more time spent in port communities and greater opportunities to grow and develop cultural and other kinds of tourism.
To join the event on Friday, June 18 which starts at 9.50am visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/pembroke-dock.