Greenacres Animal Rescue Pembrokeshire has published an appeal for a cat that has been missing from its Herbrandston, Milford Haven home since May 10.
Bracken went missing late into the night of May 10, and despite posters and calls from his owner, there have been no sightings of him.
He arrived at Greenacres in a poorly condition in October 2019, before receiving treatment from one of the team, who developed a strong bond with Bracken.
The bond became so close that she took Bracken home after his treatment, and he stayed there happily for many months before his disappearance.
Bracken's owner said: "Because he is so small, he looks like a kitten, but he's not. He's an adult, but really small for his age.
"I'd be more than happy to offer a nice reward for any information which helps us find him."
Anybody with any information is urged to contact Greenacres on 01437 781745 or team@greenacresrescue.co.uk