Narberth and Whitland Rotary has been forced to host an online virtual duck race for the second year running, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Money was raised for Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity, along with other beneficiaries from the 2021 virtual duck race.

A final total of 800 ducks was boosted by 265 schoolchildren from Narberth School bringing a teddy to school to celebrate raising money for Sandy Bear.

The children had a teddy bear's picnic with afternoon snacks at school, and was also a celebration of the entire school being able to be together on the playground again.

Headteacher Mrs Ward said: "It was wonderful to have the children together again after so many months of being apart.

"The children were keen to support the Sandy Bear charity that does so much great work helping with children who have suffered loss in some way to recover and get back to normal.

"There are many types of loss from parents and grandparents to pets and even parents break-ups and we are keen to support the children through this process in any way we can."

Rob Elward, from Laugharne, won the duck race, ahead of Jayne Williams, from Whitland, in second place and Alfie Williams, from Narberth School, in third.

Rotary president Chris Williams thanked Andrew Rees and his family for sponsoring this event during a difficult time for the family.

The proceeds of the event will be distributed to Sandy Bear and other local charities in Narberth and Whitland.

Rotary fundraising chair John Hughes said: "It has been a difficult year for fundraising, and we are grateful to everyone who purchased ducks to make a real difference in our communities."