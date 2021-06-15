ST DAVIDS all-weather lifeboat the Norah Wortley, along with coastguard rescue helicopter 187, was called to investigate an incident near Porthclais Harbour on Sunday, June 13.
The lifeboat was launched at 10.05am, after a distress alarm was sent from a vessel radio
On arrival at the location provided by the coastguard, just off of Porthclais Harbour, the crew spoke with all vessels in the area, and Norah Wortley's Y-Boat was launched to undertake a coastline search.
Once it was clear that there was no vessel distress in the area, it was determined that the call had been a false alarm.
The crew returned to station and we're ready for service at 11.55am.
If you see someone on the coast in danger or distress call 999 and ask for the coastguard.