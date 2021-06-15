With the sun (finally) showing itself throughout June, what has commonly been seen is the pollen and therefore sneezes which come with it.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many have successfully avoided the virus for almost 18 months, but a week of sun and hay fever has made itself known to almost all.
The pollen count is divided into regions of the UK, with Wales getting one national reading for pollen.
Currently, the pollen count reading for Wales is 'high,' the second highest reading on the scale.
Coincidentally, all regions in each four nations of the UK are reading the same: every region in Scotland is reading as 'low,' 'medium' in Northern Ireland, while Wales is 'high,' just beneath all eight regions of England in the 'very high' category.
Wales' pollen count will remain high until Friday, June 18, when the country will drop into the medium category for the weekend.
This drop in reading is linked to the recent yellow warning provided by the Met Office, where many areas of Wales are likely to be subject to thunderstorms, which is known to crush pollen down, between Wednesday, June 16 and Friday, June 18.
These areas include:
• Blaenau Gwent
• Bridgend
• Caerphilly
• Cardiff
• Carmarthenshire
• Flintshire
• Merthyr Tydfil
• Monmouthshire
• Neath Port Talbot
• Newport
• Powys
• Rhondda Cynon Taf
• Swansea
• Torfaen
• Vale of Glamorgan
• Wrexham