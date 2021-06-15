THREE people have been arrested as suspected cocaine worth up to £12,200 was seized in Milford Haven.

A warrant at a property in the town was granted, which police executed on the evening of Friday, June 11, where 122g of what is believed to be cocaine was found.

The 122g is estimated to have a street value of between £9,760 and £12,200, depending on its purity.

The 59-year-old occupant of the house was not present at the time of the warrant's execution, but was later arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "He has been released under investigation pending the result of forensic, digital and financial enquiries."

As the investigation progressed, two further arrests were made over the weekend in connection to the suspected cocaine in the Greater Manchester area.

A 33-year-old man from Manchester was arrested after police stopped his car, in suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

Later in the enquiries, a warrant was granted at the man's address, where a quantity of white powder was seized by Greater Manchester Police.

Furthermore, a 27-year-old woman from the Stockport area was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both have been released on bail with the condition not to enter Pembrokeshire.

Detective constable Phillip Jones said: “This was a significant drugs seizure, and we will continue our enquiries with the view to securing a swift outcome.

“I would like to thank all officers involved over the weekend for their dedication and diligence.”