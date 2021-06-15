A seven-year-old Tenby youngster, whose ambition is to join the town's lifeboat crew, has stepped out to help the RNLI.
Samuel Fecci took part in the charity's Mayday Mile fundraiser, where people were asked to cover a mile in any way they wished and raise vital funds to help the charity keep people safe at sea.
Samuel raised the grand total of £309 from his mile, which concluded with him walking to the top of the Preseli hills.
He and his mum and dad, Stuart and Sallyanne, also created a sea safety display in the window of their home in The Norton.
After being presented with his Mayday Mile medal outside the lifeboat station by coxswain Phil John, Samuel said: “I would like to thank everyone that sponsored me and am very surprised I was able to raise that much money."
He added: "I do hope people enjoyed our window display and have taken note of the safety signs.
"Let's keep our beaches clean and safe.
"I do want to be a Lifeboat crewman when I grow up and am planning to do more fundraising for the RNLI soon.”