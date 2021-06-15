Dragon LNG has confirmed that its planned maintenance shutdown of the Waterston site, which commenced on Monday, May 17 has been completed safely.
Start-up preparations commenced over the weekend and will continue this week, during which time continued flaring will be required.
The 24/7 shutdown enabled Dragon LNG to carry out periodic maintenance and inspection, whilst carrying out some small improvement projects in a safe and controlled manner.
Demobilisation of containers and cabins from the turnaround village is planned to start next week, which will increase traffic leaving the site over the coming month.
A Dragon LNG spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the specialist vendors, our core local vendors, and the whole Dragon LNG team for an excellent job in completing the event safely. This is a true reflection of a great team delivering a great result.
"The shutdown has been an extremely busy time at site, made busier with the additional dimension of increased Covid controls.
"We would like to thank our community for its active support of this important event at Dragon through their words of support and sharing awareness on social media platforms.”
For any queries or further information, contact karen.wood@dragonlng.com