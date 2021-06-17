A MAN from Tenby is accused of two charges of sexual misconduct with a teenager.
Luke William James, 28, of Knowling Mead, is alleged to have intentionally touched a girl under 16 years of age on October 1 last year without her consent and while he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.
He is also accused of making sexual advances towards a teenager, intentionally communicating with the girl who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over - the legal age of consent. This incident took place sometime between September 30 and October 27 last year.
On Tuesday, June 8, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court directed both charges be heard at Swansea Crown Court.
The cases are scheduled to be heard on July 6.
