A MAN from Neyland has received a heavy fine but avoided a driving ban after being found to have driven without insurance.
Adrian Tucker, 40, of Water Street, Neyland, was found to be driving his Nissan Qashqai along Langford Road, Johnston, without insurance in February this year.
The case was found proved under Single Justice Procedure on May 11.
Tucker was fined £600 but avoided a ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances, which included having a long-standing, well-paid job, carrying tools of his trade to multiple sites around the UK, and he holds caring responsibilities for his family.
Tucker was also made to pay £150 in costs and fines and had six points added to his licence.
He is to pay back the total amount at a rate of £150 a month.
