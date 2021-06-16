TENBY'S lifeboats were out on their third shout of the day yesterday afternoon, Tuesday June 15.
Lifeboat crew were joined by firefighters and paramedics in a mercy mission to Caldey Island at 3.50pm.
Earlier in the day, the lifeboats were called to a vessel with engine failure by St Govans and crew members, coastguard rescue team members and paramedics helped a person who had fallen on Tenby's North Beach.
The third RNLI launch followed a request for assistance from the Welsh Ambulance Service after they received a 999 call stating a visitor to Caldey Island had collapsed.
The lifeboats quickly made the short journey over to the island. With the tide very low, the inshore lifeboat was used to ferry ashore two paramedics and several lifeboat crew members, along with members of Tenby Fire Brigade in case they needed the fire equipment to transport the casualty down to the lifeboat.
A short time later, after being assessed by the paramedics, the patient was cleared and chose to return to Tenby on one of the passenger boats.
The lifeboat then took the paramedics and firefighters back aboard the lifeboat and returned to station, arriving at 5pm.