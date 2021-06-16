ARTIST Barry Cooper reflects on political issues, current and past, in his new exhibition, Events, at Oriel Q Gallery, Narberth.
It opens tomorrow, Thursday June 17, and Barry, from Somerset, will be in the gallery to meet people on Saturday, June 19. He will also be holding workshops during the exhibition.
Gallery volunteer Susan Sands said: “Barry’s exhibition gives us an opportunity to be close and personal with the work of an artist unafraid to deal with some of the more frightening and compelling aspects of the world we live in today.
“His show is inspired by contemporary issues, ranging from the potency of nuclear fission, the global problems of migration, through to the 9/11 attack in New York and ending with an abstract response to Covid and the effect the pandemic has had on his work.
“Sometimes his powerful images are created on newspaper incorporating printed headlines, the urgency of his response reflected by the strength of his mark-making – an invitation to the onlooker to share in the shock of a particular event.”
The exhibition runs until July 24, with the gallery in Market Street, Narberth open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.
For more information, see www.orielqnarberth.com.