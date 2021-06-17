TENBY Golf Club raised £500 during their first mixed committee competition in two years.

Covid had disrupted the event the last two years and when the annual open week was also cancelled due to you-know-what, the club made extra effort to get the mixed competition up and running this time around.

"It turned out to be a good decision," said a spokesperson for the club Heather Morgan. "The weather was stunning all day, the course was amazing (as always), and the take up for the competition superb.

"Covid has put paid to that the last two years, so when the annual open week had to be cancelled due to Covid it seemed like a good opportunity to play the competition and put some money in the charity coffers."

Club Captain Austin Davies chose Kidney Wales to donate to, whilst Ladies’ Captain Linda Evans chose to support the British Heart Foundation.

Tenby Golf Club recently had the honour bestowed upon it of being ranked one of the 100 best links courses in the UK and Ireland.

Seasoned golfers, as well as those new to the sport, are invited to the next mixed event on Friday, July 2 at 4pm.

"It will be the extremely popular Ackermann Trophy," said the club spokesperson.

"It will be an opportunity to meet new people, and maybe have a go at playing mixed golf if you never have.

"None of us are professional golfers and our mantra is ‘go out and have fun’, so sign up on the BRS system and see who you have drawn."