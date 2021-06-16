A MAN from Haverfordwest has lost his licence for 12 months after being caught driving on drugs.
James Sandow, of Bank Row, Haverfordwest, was also fined.
Twenty-year-old Sandow was caught in December 2020 driving his Piaggio Zip on the A40 Ridgeway with a proportion of a delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in the blood. The drug is often linked with cannabis.
Sandow pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 8.
Along with losing his licence for 12 months, Sandow was fined £120 and made to pay charges amounting to £119.
He will pay back the fines and charges at a rate of £12 fortnightly.
Comments are closed on this article.