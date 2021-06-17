A fundraising page has been put up by a group wishing to form a mental health support group in Milford Haven.

Organiser of the group, Mark Thornton, has noted the lack of such a space in Milford Haven and wishes to form a group in a location in the heart of the town.

Mark is determined to make this come true in memory of his mother, who suffered from mental health issues and took her own life in 2018.

Mark said his mother had 'nowhere to go and no one to speak to, and if she has some where to go she may still be here. She would want me to do this, so this is for her.'

Other members of the group have lost a loved one 'due to incorrect care, time, effort and not the right medical assistance,' which has urged their support for others.

The group's aim to is to provide a location in Milford Haven and provide coffee, tea, games, etc but most of all support for anybody struggling with mental health issues.

The hopes for the near future include a phone line for anybody to call on, and an opening day for a property on Charles Street.

Mark Thornton said: "We want it to be a place where everyone feels welcome and supported, whether they have mental health issues or any type of illness. We aim to help and support everyone we can.

"Our main goals are to avoid the need to self harm and the need to be in hospital.

"We are hoping in the near future to have a phone line where people in distress can call us and hoping we can help them resolve the issues they have."

To help raise funds for the group, visit the fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mj687-for-people-with-mental-health

Furthermore, to get in contact with Mark and the group, email letstalkpembrokeshire@gmail.com, or visit their 'Letstalk Pembrokeshire' Facebook page.