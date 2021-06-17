To celebrate the reopening of Milford Haven Museum, Milford Waterfront are holding a competition which include a family voucher and another £50 voucher.
The museum has been closed for over a year, during which time, the building has undergone external renovations, and a competition has started to celebrate its reopening.
Many prizes are up for grabs in the competition, including first prize which is a family voucher for four people at the museum.
Other prizes include a £50 voucher to spend at Scott's Sweet Shop, and a Milford Waterfront goodie bag.
The competition is live from 10am on Wednesday, June 16 until it closes at 11.59pm on Monday, June 21.
The winner will be randomly selected and notified of their win on Tuesday, June 22.
To find out more and to enter the competition, visit https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog/posts/2021/june/win-a-family-ticket-to-milford-haven-museum-50-voucher-for-scotts-sweet-shop