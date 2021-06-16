POLICE found that a 24-year-old driver had previously taken two different drugs when they stopped his car in Pembroke's Main Street.
Cameron Matthews of Truscott House,Pembroke Dock, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, June 14.
He admitted three offences relating to the stop check by officers on December 8 - driving with nearly ten times the legal limit of Benzoylecgonine, which is the main by-product of cocaine, in his blood; driving with three-and-a-half times the legal limit of cannabis in his blood and possessing 10.2 grammes of cannabis.
He was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay a total of £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge, which he must pay at the rate of £100 a month.
The court also ruled that the cannabis should be destroyed.