Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust has launched a new campaign, encouraging businesses to partner with the trust to help protect the national park, now and for future generations.
Pembrokeshire Coast Partners is an annual business membership programme, which aims to build a mutually beneficial partnership between the trust and businesses of all types and sizes.
There are four different packages to select from: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
More information about the costs and benefits of each package can be found at www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales/how-you-can-help/pembrokeshire-coast-partners/.
Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, Nichola Couceiro, said: “Pembrokeshire Coast Partners represents an excellent opportunity for businesses of all kinds to deliver benefits to help protect our spectacular National Park and support the people and communities who call it home.
“Platinum packages are tailored to the individual requirements of each business, and applicants are encouraged to get in touch with the team to discuss potential ways of working together.”
To become a Pembrokeshire Coast Partner or discuss the scheme further please get in touch with the team by calling 01646 624808 or email support@pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.
