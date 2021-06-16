AN historic Tall Ship that got into difficulties off the Pembrokeshire coast has been towed to safety.
Angle lifeboat was alerted after the Kathleen and May - Britain's last-remaining three-master topsail schooner- started taking in water.
The 1900-built vessel once appeared in the popular 1970s BBC television drama The Onedin Line.
The lifeboat crew were paged at 9.28pm on the night of Monday June 14.
The 39 metre, 300 tonne tall ship was reported to be taking in water four miles south-west of St Ann's Head.
An Angle lifeboat spokesman said: "In perfect conditions, the lifeboat was on scene just before 10pm.
"The on scene assessment found that the vessel's bilge pumps were coping well with the water and there was a diesel back up pump as a precaution.
"The vessel was, however, dead in the water with the crew unable to restart the engines.
"A tow was established and a slow journey undertaken to Milford Marina.
"Once outside Milford, the tow was changed to an alongside tow to enable Angle lifeboat to make the tricky entrance with such a large vessel.
"After being locked in to the marina, the tall ship was safely alongside at 2.15am Tuesday morning (15th June).
"Angle Lifeboat locked out of the marina and rehoused at 3.15am, ready for the crew to head home for a few hours sleep."