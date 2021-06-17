FISHGUARD'S Theatr Gwaun will open its doors again on Friday, July 2 with a great programme of summertime entertainment.

Volunteers have worked hard to form a new community film panel, taking on the task of selecting all screenings.

July's programme includes recent Oscar winners: Nomadland and The Father and Parasite plus plenty of films for the young in the community as the summer holiday season begins.

The Blues Brothers on 6th July will be the first event night with a chance to dress up fancy; it will be dark and you can wear shades, win a prize and enjoy pre-screening supper at Peppers.

Live musical events will also feature in cooperation with Bardo Productions, AberJazz and the Fishguard Folk Festival. Martha's will be back as a café and event space with a regular live day-time programme.

"Theatr Gwaun will be the among the first to re-open in the area, and this is only possible because of support from generous donations, grants and the continuing commitment of volunteers," said CEO Sue Whitbread. "The Torch and Mwldan are currently looking at autumn dates."

All Covid precautionary measures are in place at the theatre, including arrangements for social distancing within the current guidelines.

"A warm welcome awaits you on your return," added Sue.

The brand new website has the programme and all the details to book in advance: www.theatrgwaun.com.