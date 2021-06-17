The Port of Milford Haven’s 2020 annual report and accounts has highlighted the challenging trading conditions felt in 2020 due to Covid-19.

As a frontline operation during the pandemic, the port's focus was not just financial, but also safety, support for others, all whilst progressing its ambition for diversification

At one point in the pandemic, 85 per cent of the UK's gas needs were satisfied by Milford Haven Waterway terminals, as it was proved to be a nationally vital energy hub.

However in 2020, overall shipping was down with cargo volume falling to 33.5 tonnes, as well as a 10% fall in revenue to £25.2million. A return to profitability is anticipated in 2021.

Progress was made on Milford Waterfront, with a significant step made with construction beginning on the 100-bed Tŷ Hotel, as well as £13.5million invested into Pembroke Dock Marine.

The port said: "Both developments play key roles in the port’s aim to strengthen Pembrokeshire’s long-term prosperity and create opportunities throughout the community as part of the post-Covid recovery."

Chris Martin, chair of the Port, said: "I was proud to see the port designated a key worker operation, and very proud of the way our colleagues dealt with the significant challenges to ensure supplies kept moving during this critical time.

"Growth and investment will be critical in securing a strong post-Covid recovery and there are exciting opportunities ahead. By working alongside our communities, we can build an exceptional future for Pembrokeshire.”

Chief executive, Andy Jones, commented: "As a business, we acquitted ourselves well, ensured we had the resources to weather the storm and delivered the services our customers and stakeholders require and expect us to deliver while also bringing a fresh perspective on our collective need for sustainability.

"Our role enabling a critical link in the UK’s supply chain of energy and goods was demonstrated in abundance. We made good progress with partners to further our exciting plans on both sides of the waterway.”

The 2020 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed at https://www.mhpa.co.uk/uploads/2021-06-01-39-1-2020-annual-report.pdf