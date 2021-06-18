As part of Milford Waterfront's series of local public figures speaking of the future of Milford Haven in relation to the upcoming Tŷ Hotel, Jane Rees-Baynes has spoken about what the hotel can bring.
Jess Rees-Baynes, the chair of the board of Visit Pembrokeshire, is very optimistic about what the new hotel means not just for the town, but for the county's tourism as a whole.
She said: "Our main aim is to grow tourism for the benefit of everybody in Pembrokeshire, it's fantastic to have these new hundred bedrooms right in the centre of the county.
"It is by far the biggest accommodation that we will have in the county. It also means that there is more capacity in the centre of Pembrokeshire.
"You've got Skomer Island, you've got some beautiful little places that the crowds just don't normally see, so it's the perfect place for exploring."