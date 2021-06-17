GARDENERS in St Davids will throw open their gates on Saturday June 26 and 27 for the city's Open Gardens weekend.

The first St Davids Open Gardens Weekend was held three years ago encouraging gardeners to install bug hotels, bird feeders, pollinator-friendly plants, water points and wild areas to welcome wildlife into their garden spaces.

The organisers are keen to keep this event going, especially after all the uncertainty of Covid, the lockdowns and restrictions.

"We feel it is a good way for anyone who has been anxious about going anywhere over the last year to get out and about in a relaxed way in St Davids," said organiser Julia Horton-Mansfield.

"People are always curious about what lies hidden behind the houses and cottages in St Davids and just love to explore."

Each participating garden has a page with a description and photographs and other relevant details on www.stdavidsopengardens.wales and will hang a Bee mobile outside to indicate that their garden is open.

There is no trail as such, to follow because visitors choose their own route based on all sorts of different reasons (easy access or somewhere to sit, for example). The Gardeners Market will take place again in Cross Square on both days

Iolo Williams is the event patron. The open gardens is held in aid of Prostate Cymru and Erw Dewi, Dewis Acre - St Davids Community Garden.

St Davids Open Gardens is also part of the peninsula Pollinator Trail and of course, St Davids is the first bee friendly city in Wales.

Tickets are available from The Really Wild Emporium upstairs shop (24 High Street) and from the Friends of Prostate Cymru stall at the weekend Gardeners Market. A one day ticket costs £6 or a two day ticket £10.

The gardens are open 10.30am to 5.00pm on Saturday, June 26 and 11.30am to 4.00pm on Sunday, June 27.