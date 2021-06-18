Salvage Hunters, the most watched Quest TV and Discovery Network show, is on the hunt for locations to film at in Pembrokeshire and the wider south west Wales area to feature in the upcoming series.
The show follows decorative antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around the UK and abroad on his quest to find and buy unusual objects with an interesting history.
Drew visits anywhere, buying all sorts along the way – from gorgeous country house furniture and railwayana to 6ft 1980s disco balls, and anything in-between.
The show is now in its 16th series and airing to over half a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide,
A spokesperson said: "This is a great opportunity for you to promote your business or home to a broad audience, sell a few items that perhaps you no longer need, make some money and celebrate the history and heritage of the UK."
To get in contact regarding interest in appearing in the show, contact them on 0203 179 0092 or via email at salvagehunters@curvemedia.com