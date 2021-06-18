Two arrests were made by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on the same day across the county for driving under the influence of drugs.
Both arrests took place on Wednesday, June 16; one in Narberth and one in Neyland.
The driver in Narberth tested positive for cannabis, while the incident in Neyland was a positive roadside drug wipe for both cannabis and cocaine.
Both drivers provided blood samples once taken into custody.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has confirmed both drivers have since been released under investigation, pending analysis of their blood samples.