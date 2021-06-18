A new chair and deputy chair have been elected to lead Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority over the next two years until 2023.

Councillor Elwyn Williams of Carmarthenshire was elected chair, while councillor Kelvyn Curry of Powys was elected deputy chair, at the annual general meeting on Monday, June 14.

Councillor Williams is one of the authority’s longest serving members, having joined in June 2012, and was deputy chair over the last two years.

He said: “I am immensely privileged to be elected to lead Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority during such a critical time for public services in Wales.

“I hope that during my tenure as chair, we can build on the successful partnerships we have forged during the pandemic and continue to work together to keep the communities of mid and west Wales safe.”

Councillor Kelvyn Curry also joined Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority in June 2012 and is also a member of the service’s environmental group, committed to ensuring the authority minimises its impact on the environment.

He said: “I am extremely grateful for the confidence and support of colleagues in my election as deputy chair to the authority.

"I have no doubt that the next few years will be challenging as we recover from the pandemic. However, I am also confident that there will be opportunities to expand our services and further safeguard the communities we serve”.