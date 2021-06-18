A SIGN writer, whose reckless riding ended with his Yamaha motorcycle embedded in a lamppost has been fined, but avoided a ban due to mitigating circumstances.

Jason Cooper, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, eventually changed his plea to guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 10.

The court heard that, during August last year, 48-year-old Cooper was seen by police riding his Yamaha motorcycle on Milford Haven's Thornton Road, without due care and attention.

The officers were travelling in their patrol car the general direction of Steynton Road; Cooper heading in the opposite direction. Cooper overtook a van and it was said that, as he did, he appeared to be focused on the driver.

The officer driving the police vehicle had to apply his brakes ‘sharply’ to avoid a collision.

As the officer turned the vehicle around Cooper was seen overtaking another vehicle before negotiating a right-hand bend.

The officers pursued and saw that Cooper had been involved in a collision and that his motorcycle was “embedded in a lamppost” on the pavement.

As a result of the collision Cooper sustained a slight shoulder injury and the motorcycle sustained substantial damage to its front end.

Cooper had been riding while uninsured, the court heard.

Cooper avoided disqualification due to mitigating circumstances which included him potentially losing his employment as a sign writer, as he requires his van for work. He also has to care for his mother.

On June 10, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ fined Cooper £90, made him pay a surcharge of £34 and Crown Prosecution costs of £650.

He also had four points added to his licence.

Cooper was made to pay the fines and charges back at a rate of £100 fortnightly.