Neyland Community School has announced that Aaron Phipps, who will be representing Team GB in the Tokyo Paralympics this year, will be hosting two events later this month in Neyland.
Aaron is a wheelchair rugby player, who has also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro on his hands and knees, and he will be in Neyland in late June for two events, one for children and one for adults.
His first event will be at Neyland Athletic Club on Sunday, June 27, a talk exclusively for adults called 'Life throws curveballs; it's up to us to choose how we deal with them.'
The event, held at 7pm that night, is free entry with donations raising funds for Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity.
He will then be at Neyland Community School, where pupils have recently been learning about inspirational sporting heroes, to share his story with them.
The pupils are also in a collective challenge to run the distance from Neyland to Japan, where Aaron will soon be flying to for the Tokyo Paralympics.
Currently, they have accumulated 4,142 miles (approximately the distance between Neyland and Mongolia).
Aaron will work with the children on Monday, June 28, participating in a Q and A, as well as launching an 'Olympic golden challenge' to the pupils of the school - to plan their own sports day Olympic event.
Tickets for Aaron's Sunday night talk for adults are limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, so to reserve your ticket, telephone the school office on 01646 600659.