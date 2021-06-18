A MAN, whose address was given as Gainsborough, a town just east of Sheffield, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to a driving offence committed in Pembroke Dock.
Forty-year-old Kevin Snowdon, of Moreton Terrace, was caught on the A477 at the Cleddau Bridge driving his Vauxhall Combo while over the amphetamine drug-drive limit.
Snowdon pleaded guilty in person at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 8.
He lost his licence for 12 months, as well as being fined £120 and having to pay charges amounting to £119.