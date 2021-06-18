Over the last week, police officers in Milford Haven have executed three successful warrants, seizing drugs, cash and a firearm in the process.
The first warrant, executed on Wednesday, June 9, saw Milford Haven Police team up with the Joint Firearms Unit and the Dogs Section to seize class B drugs.
The 'large quantity' of drugs, along with cash found at the property, were seized.
Two people were arrested on suspicion with intent to supply.
The second warrant, only two days later on Friday, June 11, was also in connection to class B drugs, and also had support provided by the Joint Firearms Unit and the Dogs Section.
'A quantity of class B drugs and an illegal firearm' was found at the property in Neyland and seized by police.
One man was arrested in connection to the execution of the warrant, and has since been released on bail.
During the weekend, on Saturday, June 12, Milford Haven Police seized drugs from a property in Hubberston worth between £9,000 and £12,200.
Three arrests have been made relating to the warrant, including two arrests in Greater Manchester in connection to the supply of the drugs, after a further investigation.
To read more about the third warrant, visit http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19373579.arrests-pembrokeshire-manchester-12-200-cocaine-seized-milford-haven/