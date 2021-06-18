A fundraiser has been set up with the aim of putting the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick in the picture with a series of murals.

Fishguard in particular used to be well-known for its murals, with the late Maxwell Jones putting his stamp on several local businesses during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The last remaining one of these, on the former greengrocers on the town Square was still visible in 2010.

Now a community-influenced mural for Theatr Gwaun has been commissioned through the Ancient Connections project.

Another project hopes to place up to 12 foot by six foot murals around the town reflecting local history and culture.

The project is the brainchild of Andrew Harries who says he is working on a few ideas for the twin towns.

“Having been born and raised in Fishguard, I have seen the town's highs and lows,” he said.

Fishguard and Goodwick have a lot of potential with the tourism trade growing every year and the popular events such as the music festivals, The New Year’s Eve street party, the carnival, the soapbox derby and many more helping attract even more visitors.

Andrew is hoping to run a few projects over the next few years to help the growth of the twin towns town and make them a must-visit Pembrokeshire destination.

The first project is the mural project which he hopes will ‘help brighten up the town and showcase its culture and history’.

“The two towns are full of interesting but lesser-known history and I feel this needs to be highlighted,” said Andrew.

After a grant application was turned down, he decided to turn to Crowdfunder to raise the £11,000 needed for the 12 artworks.

The most cost-effective option is to have each mural created digitally and then professionally mounted on aluminium composite. Andrew says traditionally painted murals straight onto the buildings would cost more, as they would need to be maintained every five to eight years.

The twelve murals would depict the area’s nautical history, the French invasion and the record breaking Denys Corbett Wilson flight to Ireland.

There would also be murals welcoming visitors and promoting scenic areas such as Lower Town, Strumble Head and Goodwick as well as ones promoting local culture, food sport and sealife.

Each mural will cost around £700 to make and be professionally mounted.

“I have spoken to a few business owners around the town and this project has received a lot of positive feedback,” said Andrew.

To donate to the Crowdfunder, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/fishguard-goodwick-murals-project.