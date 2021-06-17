A CALL is being made by a Conservative MP for the resignation of the Bishop of St Davids over her 'divisive views'.

Earlier this month, the Right Reverend Joanna Penberthy made a public apology over a controversial social media opinion.

She posted a ‘never, never trust a Tory’ message on her personal Twitter account in March in response to a tweet relating to the Conservative party.

She said that she has now closed the account down and said that she regretted the ‘irresponsible and disrespectful’ way in which she had expressed her ‘strong political views’ on Twitter.

Dr Penberthy has now come under fire from Chris Loder, a practising Anglican in the Church of England, who is MP for West Dorset.

In a letter, which has been seen by the BBC but not yet received by the Bishop, Mr Loder said that the comments were 'disgracefully divisive' and that she was 'not fit to be a bishop'.

He wrote that he felt strongly about the issue due to incidents where he believed he was targeted because of his politics.

He said these included churchwardens at a cathedral he attended for a decade shouting 'oi, Tory boy' at him, and being made to feel unwelcome in some churches in his own constituency, despite raising thousands of pounds for his local food bank.

He also dismissed Dr Penberthy's previous apology as 'nothing more than a stunt to quell the media'.

A spokesman for the Diocese of St Davids said today, Thursday June 17: "We have not received a letter from the MP so cannot make any response as we do not know the detail of its contents."