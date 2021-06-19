Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that four men have been arrested on suspicion of affray, after officers received reports of a man with a weapon.
Police attended the property on Hubberston Road in Hubberston, Milford Haven at around 8pm on Wednesday, June 16.
Armed response officers attended as the four men were arrested at a nearby property.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "All four remain in police custody at this time.
"One man was taken to hospital with facial injuries."
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police. Quote reference: DP-20210616-387
