AS restrictions continue to ease and summer rolls in, Haverfordwest has seen a bonanza of sport taking place.

Haverfordwest Golf Club is fully operational again having recently hosted its golf development group “graduation scramble”.

Playing a the infamous Texas scramble format, 14 development players teamed up with seven more experienced club mentors, with some of the golfers having only took up the game last August via “New to Golf”.

The more experienced mentors were primarily included in each team for “tactical advice” but only allowed to carry one club and a putter.

Golf development group is a development pathway designed by the club for golfers who have completed six free lessons on the Wales Golf “new to golf” scheme.

Alex Jones, who heads up 'new to golf' at the Club said: “Almost everyone now has a handicap and this competition was another step for players who are discovering how enjoyable golf can be.

"It is great to see them competing on the golf course and having fun both during and after the game.

"Thanks must go to Huw Jones for organising today’s competition and our Lady Captain, Christine Frankton, for presenting today’s prizes."

Whilst there is golf in one part of town, cricket is flourishing in another.

Haverfordwest Cricket Club has had a net facility refurbishment completed with the help of Cricket Wales.

The four lanes - which are the only outdoor net facility in Pembrokeshire - have been refurbished with the flooring and netting being replaced.

The nets are used by the club's four senior sides, junior section, ladies side, regional pathway sides, Cricket Wales disability side, as well as Haverfordwest High VC school.

Other clubs in Pembrokeshire can hire them for a small fee.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Massive thanks to Cricket Wales for their support and a big round of applause to our committee whose hard work made this happen.

"The refurbishment has improved safety in the nets no end, allowing seniors and juniors to net side by side which was too dangerous before due to wear and tear."

If you want to get involved in cricket or golf in Haverfordwest contact the respective clubs via their Facebook pages.