A ROCH man has been appointed to a top position in the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

UWTSD has appointed Chris Hopkins as a professor of practice.

The title of professor of practice is bestowed upon an individual to honour and recognise that person for having attained academic and/or professional distinction in those disciplines, which are aligned with the strategic intentions of the university.

Chris, from Roch in Pembrokeshire, based at Withybush Hospital, is head of clinical engineering at Hywel Dda University Health Board, as well as a registered clinical scientist with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), and a fellow of the Academy for Healthcare Science.

“It’s such a great honour to be receiving this award." said Chris, who has more than 24 years' experience in clinical science and engineering within NHS Wale.

"I started my academic life in Llanelli many years ago. I have had a close relationship with UWTSD growing up in the area, so it is fantastic to be affiliated with the Wales Institute of Science and Art and I am very much looking forward to expanding on our research interests over the coming years.”

Barry Liles OBE, PVC and head of the Wales Institute of Science and Art, UWTSD, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Chris to the role of professor of practice at the university and look forward to his engagement with not only the ATIC project but across the university as a whole.”

Dr Sean Jenkins, ATiC principal innovation fellow, added: “We warmly congratulate Chris on the conferment, which further strengthens the university and ATiC’s relationship with Chris, the TriTech Institute, and Hywel Dda UHB."

With an early career in the RAF as a telecommunication engineer and then chief calibration engineer at Haven Automation Ltd, Chris progressed to the role of senior medical engineering specialist at Swansea Bay UHB in 1996.

In 2006, he became the medical device training manager at Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, and from 2010 to 2013, he was head of clinical engineering. In 2014 he became general manager of Scheduled Care in Hywel Dda UHB.

In 2017, he became interim head of clinical engineering at Hywel Dda UHB, moving to a substantive position in 2019, having managerial and professional responsibility for clinical engineering services across the health board.

Chris continues to contribute to the National School of Healthcare Science agenda, supporting the education, training and development of all healthcare scientists from apprentices to scientific consultant grade.