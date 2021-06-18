THE first live music audience for over a year has been welcomed back to Narberth's Queens Hall.

Live streams from the famous venue have been enjoyed by many thousands of people in recent months.

But last Saturday's gig by Muse tribute band Hullabaloo was the first for over a year to take place in front of a crowd - although a small one of only around 30 people because of continuing Covid regulations.

Pembrokeshire music journalist and broadcaster BB Skone was there, and here's what he reports:

"The Queens Hall in Narberth is one of the UK’s legendary concert halls; few, if any, other small to medium size venues in the country have hosted regular gigs for over 60 years! And with such success – acts like Elton John, Status Quo and many other household names have graced the hall’s stage.

"Then of course the pandemic struck and live music came to a halt.

"But hall manager, the imaginative and determined Lara Herde didn’t let that stop her.

"With the aid of a grant from the Covid Recovery Fund of Wales, she has kept the music going with a series of live streams that are of exceptional quality.

"The shows are not someone with an iPhone broadcasting from their back bedroom but full- on, professionally produced shows with amazing sound and light.

"To date, tens of thousands have watched the performances, which are still available to view, for free, on the hall’s YouTube channel, performances that have something for everyone, which include rock, folk, jazz, country, dance, electronica, even storytelling.

"Last Saturday, the latest live stream featured Hullabaloo, a Muse tribute, and it was the first stream to have a live band playing in front of an audience again, albeit a small one, 30 or so people gathered to revel in live music for the first time in over a year. They were well up for it with Lara and her professional crew providing a Covid-secure environment in which it could be enjoyed.

"Hullabaloo did not disappoint. They rose to the occasion and delivered an amazing, thrilling set that did full justice to Muse’s hefty back catalogue. Sam (guitar/lead vocals) and Paul (bass/backing vocals) are former members of indie rockers Supergene and they have been joined by Bob on drums to create Hullabaloo, a trio that, if you shut your eyes and listen, could well be Muse themselves.

"Sam recreates Matt Bellamy’s vocals perfectly, and instrumentally the three men pull out all the stops to give us that distinctive Muse sound. They even manage to create live some of the aural samples and electronica that are an integral part of many of Muse’s songs, and they also rock out with power and style . They float like a butterfly. Sting like a bee.

"An hour or so goes by so quickly as Hullabaloo kick up a hullabaloo, racing seeming effortlessly through classic Muse tunes and ending with a monumental version of Stockholm Syndrome. The audience were left demanding more.

"It wasn’t to be, strict regulations still have to be abided by. But as the small but perfectly formed crowd donned their masks and prepared to leave, I knew that beneath those face coverings they were grinning from ear to ear."

BB Skone.