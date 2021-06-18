AN EARLY-HOURS search for people cut off by the tide had a happy ending today, Friday June 18.

Tenby's lifeboats, police and three coastguard rescue teams were called out after a report late last night that several people were lost, possibly cut off by the tide at Monkstone, near Saundersfoot.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched 11.40pm last night and searched the beach using floodlights, night vision goggles, thermal imaging camera and the Y-boat, whilst Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team and police searched from the shore.

The inshore lifeboat was soon tasked to join the search, as were St Govans and Llansteffan Coastguard Rescue Teams.

As the lifeboats were searching between Monkstone and Waterwynch, the casualties were spotted amongst rocks and the inshore lifeboat went in to retrieve them.

They were then taken aboard the all-weather lifeboat, where they were checked over for any injuries, before being taken back to Tenby Harbour, where they were met by police.

The lifeboats then returned to station, arriving at 1.33am.

This was the second Tenby lifeboat launch of the day.

The first shout came for the inshore lifeboat shortly before 5.30pm, after a report that a speedboat was seen drifting off Monkstone Point.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and located the vessel with nobody aboard. After some local investigations, it was discovered that the vessel had drifted away from Wiseman’s Bridge and that nobody had been aboard.

The vessel was brought back to it’s owners at Wiseman’s Bridge, before the lifeboat returned to Tenby - arriving at 6.10pm.