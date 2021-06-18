LLYS-Y-FRÂN Lake reopens its doors to the public today, Friday, June 18, following a £4 million revamp.

The site, which is run by Welsh Water will offer a host of brand-new facilities for families and visitors to enjoy this summer.

The brand-new jewel in Pembrokeshire's crown will welcome visitors back to its site after a substantial revamp which includes a refurbished visitor centre and café, a fabulous park, a brand-new outdoor activity centre which will host and support watersport enthusiasts and walkers; whilst cyclists can explore miles of cycle trails and a new pump skills track. Shower, changing facilities and meeting room options with spectacular views are also available on site.

For those who want to get out on the water the site boasts electrically powered motorboats, run off the site's hydro electric plant, kayaks and paddle boards as well as some of the only stand up peddle boards in Wales.

Safety is paramount, with one safety boat on the water for every 20 users.

During the initial opening period the newly refurbished café at Llys-y-Frân will offer a takeaway service, with a range of freshly prepared food using locally sourced ingredients.

The Activity Centre will be open where visitors can hire water sports equipment, purchase self-launch and fishing permits or hire a bike. The reservoir track will be accessible for walkers and mountain bikers, alongside mountain bike trails and a pump track and skills area. The children's adventure playground will also be open to welcome younger visitors to the lake.

Coming later in the summer, hopefully in time for the school holidays, will be archery and axe throwing; a three sided climbing wall with a free drop, currently under construction in the States; crazy bug vehicles for the under 16s and open water swimming. A campsite with 50 pitches and electrical hook ups is due to open at the end of this year.

Other work at the site includes the planting of thousands of trees, a new waste water treatment and a commitment to green energy production.

"Welsh Water has been working hard to re-open this exciting Pembrokeshire attraction which will give a much-needed boost to the region's visitor economy after a difficult year," said Peter Perry, CEO of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

"The investment has transformed the site and visitor experience. We want Llys-y-Frân to become a hub for health and wellbeing where people can reconnect with nature and water. With over 350 acres to explore we are excited to be welcoming back locals and visitors alike to enjoy the fabulous new facilities and create memorable experiences."

The lake will be open all year round and is free to enter, with a £3 parking charge. Some activities will also incur a fee. During the initial opening period some of the site's activities will be limited with the full range of land and water-based activities rolled out later this summer, in time for the school holidays.

The redevelopment at Llys-y-Frân is backed with £1.7 million of European Regional Development Funds through the Welsh Government. The revamped Llys-y-Frân intends to attract an estimated 100,000 tourists and outdoor enthusiasts each year – 40,000 more from previous visitor numbers.

To find out more and to book activities, visit llys-y-fran.co.uk. For information about working at Llys-y-Frân, visit jobs.dwrcymru.com.