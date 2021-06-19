PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will be undertaking a public consultation to gain the public’s views on proposals around Waste and Recycling Centre operating and opening arrangements.
This will include the potential to retain the current booking system.
Hundreds of Western Telegraph readers voiced their opposition to the current system following a recent post on our Facebook page.
Those in favour of booking for their trip to the skip were very much in the minority.
A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "The booking system with reduced user numbers and associated policies and procedures is currently in place due to requirements associated with Covid-19 regulations.
"This includes socially distancing and Track and Trace.
"This system has seen improvements to the traffic management and accessibility at the sites.
"Health and safety on site has improved, as operatives are able to monitor activity and large queues are no longer experienced by users as bookings are equally spread across the day.
"We have also seen a reduction of abuse of the facilities by those seeking to pass off commercial waste as domestic to avoid disposal costs."
