A MAN who was driving while allegedly uninsured and without a licence was found to have a significant amount of cocaine on him, police have said.
The man, who was driving in Haverfordwest, was stopped on June 16.
During a check a quantity of cocaine was discovered that was considered large enough to be investigated for intent to supply.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing released a statement saying: "Male charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and whilst uninsured, following a stop check in Haverfordwest yesterday.
"During the check a quantity of cocaine was recovered.
"He has been released under investigation for possession with intent to supply, pending further enquiries."
