A ROAD has been closed due to a crash involving two vehicles.
The A40 Scleddau to Fishguard is closed both ways with queueing traffic due to recovery work after a crash between The Gate Inn and Trecwn turn off.
The police released a statement saying: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A40 near the Gate Inn, Dwrbach, near Fishguard, at around 1.15pm.
"Officers are in attendance.
"The road remains closed at this time and motorists are asked to avoid the area."
Reports say it is affecting traffic between Fishguard and Wolf's Castle.