Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that three men have been arrested on 'suspicion of going equipped to steal' after receiving reports from Little Haven.
The received reports concerned people 'acting suspiciously' in St Bride's Road, Little Haven, at around 2.20am on Thursday, June 17.
Officers from Milford Haven Police, Joint Firearms Unit and Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit attended and arrested the three men.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "All three have since been released under investigation," pending further enquiries.