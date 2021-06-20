Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, in partnership with Mind Pembrokeshire, has received a grant of over £300,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The grant is 'to improve mental health by providing volunteering opportunities and outdoor group activities.'

In total, 51 communities across Wales have received a share of £3.1million, of which exactly £339,891 has gone to the national park authority.

The National Lottery Community Fund said: "The activities will help people develop skills and build confidence. They will also be able to meet new people and improve their overall wellbeing and quality of life."

Graham Peake, discovery team leader, said: “Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Mind Pembrokeshire believe that, perhaps now more than ever, time spent outdoors can be a real benefit to the wellbeing of those taking part.

"Our project will benefit from the shared expertise of all those involved, including a team of motivated volunteers who will act as mentors to those taking part. Funding for this project is excellent news - we can’t wait to get started.”

John Rose, Director at the National Lottery Community Fund in Wales, said: “These groups have played an incredible role in supporting communities and people’s wellbeing over this difficult period, thanks to National Lottery players.

"As we cautiously look to the future, we know people will continue to make a positive difference to each other’s lives across Wales, and we are privileged to see this directly.”