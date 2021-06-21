Milford Youth Matters has announced that it will be hosting a summer programme in July for school leavers for years 11 and 13.
There are two choices of free two week courses available, either July 5 to July 16, or July 19 to July 30.
All courses will take place at the Milford Youth Matters centre on Priory Road, Milford Haven.
Many activities will be conducted across the two weeks, including cooking, team building, CV and interview skills, first aid, health and safety and life skills.
By the end of the two weeks, anybody who took part will also have two qualifications under their belt.
There are currently places available for either of the two weeks, but both are filling up fast.
To show interest or to book your place, contact Milford Youth Matters on 01646 663137.