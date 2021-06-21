Two leading environmental charities have teamed up to boost the number of UK-based citizen scientists which can take action to protect the country’s whale and dolphin populations.

Experts from outdoor education charity, The Field Studies Council, and marine conservation charity Orca have come together for the campaign.

Together, they have designed a series of courses which will educate people on the importance of marine mammals, the threats they face and strategies for conserving populations.

The courses also show participants how people can play their part in marine conservation and actively help protect marine life around the UK.

The education team at Orca has developed courses including 'discovering marine mammals,' and 'conservation of marine mammals.'

Clare Rooney, the Field Studies Council’s eco-skills training and engagement manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has an interest in wanting to understand more about Britain’s fascinating marine life to develop the necessary skills needed to take action and make important contributions nationally to conservation efforts.

“The courses provide a distinct pathway for learning from beginner through to more advanced levels with an opportunity then for learners to become citizen scientists through Orca’s own OceanWatchers course, which the Field Studies Council will also be hosting.

“This will give learners access to a newly developed Orca OceanWatchers app enabling them to record important scientific data about whale and dolphin species so that we can better understand population levels of these mammals and develop a clearer picture of their habitats.”

The coastal waters around the UK and Europe are home to a third of the world’s whale, dolphin and porpoise species, according to Orca.

Steve Jones, Orca’s head of partnerships, said: “These marine mammals are truly remarkable and these courses will not only give people an insight into their incredible lives, but they will also give them the tools they need to become citizen scientists and actively help to protect the ocean.

“The courses we’ve developed in partnership with Field Studies Council are unique and will support the growing interest and curiosity in our natural marine heritage. More people than ever are celebrating nature and this offers people from all backgrounds the chance to reconnect with the sea.”

For further details on the marine eco-courses, visit https://www.field-studies-council.org/courses-and-experiences/natural-history-courses/