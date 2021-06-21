The Mount Community Centre has announced that the much-loved lunch club has returned after many months away, with Covid-19 restrictions in place.
The club will now only be served on a Thursday for an hour and a half between 12.30pm and 2pm.
Furthermore, there is a maximum of 16 people allowed, with Covid-19 limitations, and so the centre stresses that 'booking is now essential.'
Social distancing, track and trace, face masks and hand sanitising are some of the Covid-19 restrictions in place, allowing for the lunch club to go ahead.
In addition, keeping the family-friendly tone of the centre, children are not able to play with any toys at the centre.
The centre has asked that people bring their own toys with them for the children, and that they are taken home afterwards.
Lunch club was trialled on Thursday, June 17, and it is asked that people message the Mount Community Centre's Facebook page to reserve a seating for any future lunch club meetings.