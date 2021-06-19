The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is dishing out some fire safety advice as the summer season approaches.
On the team's website it offers advice on how to enjoy the summer with caution, telling people how to barbecue, build fires and other aspects elements of safety that don't necessarily involve fire as well.
Mydrian Harries, corporate head of Prevention and Protection said: “Mid and west Wales offers some fantastic locations to spend your summer, whether it’s a coastal retreat or camping in the hills.
"With the Covid-19 restrictions starting to ease, spending time outside, being able to travel and catching up with our families has never been more important. Keeping you and your family safe is key to ensuring that we all have a great Summer Holiday”
The website can be found here: www.mawwfire.gov.uk/summersafety - and the service is urging people to read it before they venture out on a holiday in Wales.