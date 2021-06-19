POLICE are appealing for information after a watch was stolen from a beach on a sunny Sunday.
The watch was taken from Manorbier Beach at 4pm on Sunday, June 13.
The person who took the watch is described as a 'young male'. Police say that there are no other details known and have not issued a description of the watch.
Any witnesses to the theft, or anybody who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at that time, should contact PC 172 Brown at Pembroke Dock police station on 101 quoting reference DPP/0028/15/06/2021/01/C.